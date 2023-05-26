Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) were down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 184,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,311,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $854.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $28,368,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after acquiring an additional 725,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,895,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $14,548,000.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

