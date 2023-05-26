Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,714 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 183,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.50. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.