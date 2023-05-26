Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.90. 34,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 352,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

