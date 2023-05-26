AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 266.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 309,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $170.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $176.62.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

