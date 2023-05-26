Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 8,530 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,857 shares of company stock valued at $415,500. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $236.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.45. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $314.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

