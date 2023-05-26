Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.