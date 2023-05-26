Robert Kaye Buys 27,500 Shares of Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL) Stock

Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaye bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$10,312.50 ($6,875.00).

Robert Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Robert Kaye acquired 1,738 shares of Magontec stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$651.75 ($434.50).

On Monday, April 17th, Robert Kaye bought 35,477 shares of Magontec stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$13,303.88 ($8,869.25).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Robert Kaye purchased 23,939 shares of Magontec stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,575.60 ($6,383.73).

On Thursday, April 6th, Robert Kaye bought 15,243 shares of Magontec stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,716.13 ($3,810.75).

Magontec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35.

Magontec Dividend Announcement

About Magontec

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Magontec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

(Get Rating)

Magontec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of generic and specialist alloys in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes magnesium and titanium cathodic corrosion protection (CCP) products, such as HyTonic anodes, Correx impressed current systems, CorroScout measuring systems, and S-Patron intelligent measuring and control systems for use in water storage vessels.

