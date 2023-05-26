Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 8,702 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXM opened at $102.63 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

