Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 6%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.62. 7,859,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 41,768,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 104.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 34,269 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.