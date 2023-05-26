Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.39% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 347,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 192,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,976,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 120,271 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 3.2 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

NYSE:MGY opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

