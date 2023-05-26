Timothy Stonehocker Sells 3,368 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $10,575.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,034,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,711.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.
  • On Tuesday, March 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,081 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $6,100.38.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

