Timothy Stonehocker Sells 3,368 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $10,575.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,034,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,711.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,081 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $6,100.38.
SoundHound AI Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $8.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.