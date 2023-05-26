Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.65. 264,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,184,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,442,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 607.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 400,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.