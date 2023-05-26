HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Senior Officer Purchases C$11,250.00 in Stock

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Tim Hendrickson acquired 2,500 shares of HLS Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$137.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.08. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$4.12 and a one year high of C$15.59.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -18.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$21.75 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut HLS Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.