Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $73.59 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $73.59 million and $401,922.54 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0737 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00053584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars.

