Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 3% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $23.93 million and approximately $42,011.49 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00126883 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039752 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00021603 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003802 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

