Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.60. 375,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,420,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.92% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 376,489,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at $579,971,869.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 376,489,880 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 15,973,743 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $16,772,430.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,565,032.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

