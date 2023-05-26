Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 5.9%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 23,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 236,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 524.5% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 68,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Youdao by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 61,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Youdao by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.