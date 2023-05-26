SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Reaches $192.38 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003160 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $192.38 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,862,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,365,896 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

