Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 2,854,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,800,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

