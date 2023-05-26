SVB Wealth LLC Invests $514,000 in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $11,251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1,966.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC now owns 144,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 13.8 %

IEP stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.