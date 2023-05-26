SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 771 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

