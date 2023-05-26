Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Trimble by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,880,000 after buying an additional 427,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,611,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $46.40 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

