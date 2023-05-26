Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The stock had previously closed at $189.74, but opened at $196.23. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $204.12, with a volume of 4,991,433 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PANW. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,478,046 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

