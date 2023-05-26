SVB Wealth LLC Sells 289 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $488.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.81 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $498.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.04.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

