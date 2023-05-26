SVB Wealth LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.00 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of -254.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

