SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,479 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

UiPath Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.