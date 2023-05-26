Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 383,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,862,000 after buying an additional 61,447 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $162.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.39. The firm has a market cap of $367.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

