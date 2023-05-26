Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,223 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 49.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.