SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 7,742 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Flex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Flex Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.56.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,995 shares of company stock worth $318,636. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.