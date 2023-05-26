Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AX stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

