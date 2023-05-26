Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $127.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $162.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.53. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.