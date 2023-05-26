Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,283 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Pool worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Pool by 69.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $327.08 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.38 and its 200 day moving average is $341.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

