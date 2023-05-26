Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Avantor worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avantor by 52.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

