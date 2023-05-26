Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $38.82 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52.

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.3169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

RTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.