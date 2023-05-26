SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TM. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

NYSE TM opened at $139.60 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $170.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

