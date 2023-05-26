Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 5,513 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.94%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

