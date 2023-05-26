Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 55,459 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CLF opened at $14.29 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $24.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

About Cleveland-Cliffs



Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

