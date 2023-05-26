Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 15,730 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 873,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,941,000 after buying an additional 71,487 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,345,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 85,731 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,661,000 after purchasing an additional 490,045 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LYV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 115.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

