Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.78 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.