Blair William & Co. IL Sells 85 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $341.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

