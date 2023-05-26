Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

