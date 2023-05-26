Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 23,767 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 192.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,767 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Boot Barn worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.