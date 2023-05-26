Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $1,789,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 159.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $911.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.96. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMOS. TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.