Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.