Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $77.62, but opened at $74.90. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 1,089,585 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

