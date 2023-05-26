Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 639,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.42 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

