Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,100 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.5 %

LFUS stock opened at $264.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.37. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

