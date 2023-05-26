Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.45 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,153,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP grew its stake in Medpace by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDP opened at $202.16 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.79 and a one year high of $241.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day moving average of $206.76.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

