Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in May

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOIPF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

