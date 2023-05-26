Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Straumann Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $14.78 on Friday. Straumann has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.
Straumann Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.0493 dividend. This is a positive change from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.
