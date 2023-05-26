Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $14.78 on Friday. Straumann has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.

Straumann Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.0493 dividend. This is a positive change from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Straumann

Several analysts have weighed in on SAUHY shares. UBS Group raised Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Straumann in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Straumann currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

